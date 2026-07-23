Nineteen individuals residing illegally in Cyprus were arrested during a coordinated police operation on Thursday, with six having already returned to their countries of origin as authorities continue efforts to increase deportations.

Police said the operation was carried out in Nicosia by immigration units and the Green Line surveillance sub directorate.

According to police, six of those arrested have already departed Cyprus, while procedures are continuing to repatriate the remaining thirteen individuals.

Police said the campaign is being carried out in coordination with the Deputy Migration Ministry, with a focus on increasing the number of returns.