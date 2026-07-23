Both lanes of the Nicosia Limassol highway were closed on Thursday afternoon after a lorry carrying gravel overturned, spilling its load across the road and causing major traffic disruption.

The crash happened near the Dali industrial area shortly before 4pm, when the lorry struck the metal central barrier, crossed into the opposite carriageway and overturned.

Police said the vehicle was transporting a large quantity of gravel, which scattered across both sides of the motorway, forcing the closure of the road in both directions while emergency services responded and clearance operations began.

Traffic heading towards Nicosia was diverted through the emergency lane, while motorists travelling towards Limassol were instructed to leave the motorway via the exit to the new Nicosia ring road before joining the old Nicosia Limassol Road.

Drivers were advised to rejoin the motorway at the Pera Chorio-Nisou interchange once past the affected area.

Long queues quickly formed in both directions as traffic built up following the closures.

Police urged motorists to follow diversion signs, comply with officers’ instructions and allow extra time for their journeys while efforts continue to remove the overturned lorry and clear the gravel from the carriageways.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

More to follow…