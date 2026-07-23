A red alert for forest fire risk will remain active on Friday, the forestry department said on Thursday.

The status has been maintained since Tuesday, with high summer temperatures being felt across the island.

The department urged people to “exercise extreme caution during outdoor excursions” and to avoid doing anything which could potentially cause a fire. It added that causing a fire would be a criminal offense which entails harsh penalties.

Temperatures on Thursday are set to be the highest of the year, and a work stoppage for outdoor heavy and moderate work is in place between noon and 4pm.

Anyone who notices a fire should immediately report it by calling 1407 for the forestry department or 112 for the fire brigade, the department said.