Repairs to two electricity generation units at the Dhekelia and Vasiliko power stations are expected to be completed on Thursday, a move that could restore reserve capacity to the grid and help avoid any further power cuts.

The transmission system operator’s assistant operations director Haris Zavallis told the Cyprus Mail that if both units return to service as planned, available generation capacity will increase from the current 1,083 megawatts (MW) to 1,248MW.

“If both units are repaired, there will be sufficient reserve capacity and there should be no need for any further power cuts,” Zavallis said, adding that a clearer picture would emerge by around 6pm.

On Wednesday four groups of consumers across Cyprus were affected by rotating power cuts, with outages lasting no more than 25 minutes.

Zavallis explained that domestic consumers are divided into 22 groups nationwide, allowing the transmission system operator to implement rotating outages when necessary to protect the stability of the electricity grid.

Asked why the two generating units had developed faults, he said they are ageing generators operating under a scheduled maintenance programme, and that the prolonged period of high temperatures may also have contributed to the failures.

He added that equipment failures remain within expected operational levels, noting that there were 36 generation-related faults recorded during 2025.