On Friday, it will be predominantly clear, although there will be an increase in cloud cover in some areas.

The temperature will reach around 39 degrees Celsius inland, around 32 degrees in the southwest and on the west coast, around 34 degrees on the remaining coasts and around 29 degrees in the higher mountains.

The initial wind direction will be mainly southeast to southwest, with a force of 3 to 4 Beaufort. Over time, this will gradually change to a mainly southwest to northwest direction, with the wind strengthening to moderate to strong on the coast, reaching up to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be slightly rough in the west and north and later become rough in the south and east.

Tonight, it will be cloudy. Temperatures will drop to around 23 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and around 18 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow primarily south- to northwest, reaching 4 Beaufort and may gradually calm to 3 Beaufort inland. The sea will be slightly rough to rough.

During the weekend, there will be the occasional increase in cloud cover, which may lead to isolated showers in the afternoon, primarily in the eastern regions of the island and the higher mountain areas, with Saturday expected to be particularly windy.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Saturday, remaining at the same level on Sunday before rising again on Monday.