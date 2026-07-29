Twenty-three people were reported during a targeted operation against the illegal use of electric scooters and other personal mobility devices (PMDs) along the Paphos seafront on Tuesday evening, the police said on Wednesday.

Twenty were cited for various violations, with three reported for riding scooters on the pedestrian walkway, where it is prohibited; their scooters were confiscated.

This operation is part of a campaign by Paphos municipality and traffic police to enforce personal mobility device legislation and improve road safety.

Authorities plan more targeted operations, focusing on riders and rental companies lacking municipal permits.

Since the start of 2026, there have been 132 violations related to personal mobility devices in the Paphos district.

Authorities reminded the public that privately owned electric scooters are allowed only on roads with a speed limit of up to 30 km/h, in cycle lanes and in designated shared areas for pedestrians and cyclists.

Scooter use is prohibited in pedestrian streets and squares without specific permission.