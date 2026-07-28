An investigation has been launched into the brain damage caused to a child who is being treated in hospital for meningitis, it was made known on Tuesday.

State health services (Okypy) are looking into the facts of the case following public complaints by a woman who said her four-year-old boy was now brain dead due to the handling of his health by the paediatrician and Limassol general hospital.

Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said the services had taken the complaints into account and had already launched an investigation.

He said Okypy sympathised with the family and assured that every report was looked into in a responsible and objective manner.

According to Reporter, the boy developed a fever on July 8 and for the next few days his parents were in contact with the paediatrician, who prescribed medication and tests.

When the boy’s health did not improve, he was taken to Limassol general hospital, where he was diagnosed with meningitis.

As the boy’s health continued to show no sign of improvement, the parents insisted he be transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia.

On July 14, while on the way to the Makarios hospital, the boy appears to have become brain dead.

He is still being treated at the Makarios hospital.