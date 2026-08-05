Altamira offers Alaminos tourism landholding with licensed hotel development, sea views

An exceptionally rare investment opportunity is available in the coastal area of Alaminos, in Larnaca district. The property consists of three adjoining tourism-designated plots offered for sale as a single unit, with a total land area of 108,457 sq.m, at an indicative price of €4 million.

The property enjoys a prime location, just 20 minutes from Larnaca International Airport, 90 metres from the Zygi-Mazotos coastal road, and 500 metres from the sea, offering unobstructed views of the Mediterranean and a tranquil natural setting that combines privacy, easy accessibility and significant development potential.

The site borders paved public roads along its northern, western, and southwestern boundaries and benefits from an impressive road frontage of approximately 950 metres, a feature that substantially enhances its commercial appeal and development value.

Ready for large-scale tourism development

The property falls within the Tourism Zone T3b, which permits a wide range of tourism-related uses and high-specification developments.

An investment with immediate added value

The combination of an extensive coastal landholding, panoramic sea views, substantial road frontage and existing permits creates ideal conditions for the development of a landmark tourism project in one of southern Cyprus’ most up-and-coming areas.

With an asking price of €4,000,000, the property represents a unique opportunity for investors, developers and hospitality operators seeking a mature project with considerable growth and development prospects.

Interested parties may submit their offers through the Altamira Real Estate website until Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at 10am.

Learn more on the Altamira Real Estate website.