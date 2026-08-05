Demetra Holdings Plc purchased 3,960 of its own shares on August 4, 2026, as part of an ongoing share buyback programme executed through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

The company announced the transactions on Wednesday, in accordance with the regulatory frameworks of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

All transactions took place at a uniform price of €1.47 per share, bringing the total outlay for the session to approximately €5,821.

The individual purchases completed during the trading session comprised batches of 614, 713, 263, 575, 1,388, and 407 shares.

The repurchases were carried out pursuant to the authorisation granted to the board of directors during the annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.