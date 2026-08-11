A cultural diplomacy research office will be set up to serve as the scientific and research centre of the Cyprus Academy of Sciences, Letters and Arts for matters of cultural diplomacy, international cultural relations and cultural policy, it announced on Tuesday.

Marios Ioannou Elia, who has been appointed head of the office, said the aim was to “link research to diplomacy, cultural creation to international networks, creating new opportunities of cooperation and Cypriot presence in the world”.

Elia told the Cyprus News Agency that cultural diplomacy is a field of knowledge, creation and international action.

According to the academy, the office will develop cooperation with academies of science, universities, research centres, cultural organisations and international agencies, and will closely cooperate with the presidency of the Republic, the foreign ministry, the deputy culture ministry and respective institutions abroad, with the aim of promoting cultural diplomacy and intercultural dialogue.

The office will carry out scientific studies and surveys, develop international cooperation and networks, organise conferences, lectures, exhibitions and cultural activities, publish scientific books and studies, and participate in European and international research programmes.

Through its work, the office aspires to contribute to showcasing Cyprus’ cultural heritage and contemporary intellectual and artistic creation.