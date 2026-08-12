International 1-on-1 basketball player and content creator Matt ‘MK’ Kiatipis will make his first public visit to Cyprus in September, with appearances in Nicosia, Paralimni and Larnaca.

The 25-year-old Canadian professional basketball player of Greek descent has built a global following through competitive 1-on-1 streetball challenges and social media content.

He has more than five million combined followers on Instagram and TikTok, with his videos regularly attracting millions of views.

Kiatipis will begin his Cyprus tour in Nicosia on September 1, appearing from 6pm to 9pm at the Costas Papaellinas Outdoor Courts at Keravnos Strovolou.

He will then appear at Palataki Arena in Paralimni on September 3 from 6pm to 9pm, before heading to Larnaca on September 5 for an appearance at Kition Arena as part of the ECOMMBX International Youth Basketball Tournament Vol. 2 – The Eternals.

The Larnaca event will feature a ‘Beat the King’ 1-on-1 challenge, giving fans the chance to take on Kiatipis on court.

Participants can enter a draw by donating to the Nicholas Zoe Foundation, the tournament’s charity partner.

The foundation supports childhood cancer awareness and paediatric cancer research in memory of Nicholas Artemiou, a young boy whose love of basketball continues to inspire the initiative.

The tournament is powered by ECOMMBX and organised in collaboration with Chalkanor Suns, with the support of Petrolina AEK Larnaca and under the auspices of the Cyprus Basketball Federation.

Admission to the events is free, with further details to be announced by the organisers.

Kiatipis, who is known for his competitive ‘takeovers’ and high-energy playing style, has said his mission is to make 1-on-1 basketball bigger and inspire young athletes to compete fearlessly and enjoy the game.