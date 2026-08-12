The journalists’ union (ESK) broke its silence on Wednesday over the criminal cases involving journalist Makarios Drousiotis, cautioning that their handling could pose risks to freedom of expression.

Drousiotis is currently facing criminal proceedings in three separate matters involving allegations of disseminating false news, violating personal data legislation and most recently allegedly conducting illegal fundraising.

The union’s statement follows the referral of Drousiotis’ online fundraising campaign to police after Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said authorities were examining whether it complied with fundraising legislation.

The union said it had initially refrained from commenting publicly when Drousiotis was charged in the case concerning the woman known publicly as Sandy, because it considered such intervention could interfere with the administration of justice.

It said a second criminal case concerning Drousiotis’ book Mafia State followed, before the investigation into his fundraising campaign.

“Within a few days, Makarios Drousiotis is being criminally investigated for three different cases and with three different criminal categories,” the union said.

It questioned whether the circumstances gave reasonable grounds to suspect that authorities were targeting the journalist.

“Is the suspicion that the authorities are targeting this particular journalist reasonable or unreasonable?” it remarked.

The union stressed that though no individual was above the law, the justice system itself must remain open to scrutiny.

Invoking the biblical phrase from the Book of Matthew, ESK stressed that the justice system could not “strain out a gnat and swallow a camel” to lambast what it described as excessive attention to trivial matters alongside “inexcusable negligence” elsewhere.

Ioannou has rejected Drousiotis’ allegations, saying the interior ministry “is not hunting anyone and does not seek the extermination of anyone”.

He has also said that no prosecution would follow if the investigation established that the fundraiser does not fall under the relevant legislation.

Drousiotis has rejected the allegations against him and described the Sandy prosecution as “vindictive in nature”.

He has also disputed the applicability of fundraising legislation to his campaign, citing a previous Apoel crowdfunding appeal which he said raised €484,529 without requiring a permit.

ESK said the authorities must ensure equality in the application of the law.

“When a journalist is criminally prosecuted, the risks to freedom of expression are visible, tangible and foreseeable,” it said.

The union said it would continue monitoring the cases and return to the matter when it “considered necessary”.