Water supplies will be interrupted in parts of central Limassol on Friday due to water network replacement works, the Limassol water supply and sewerage authority said on Wednesday.

The interruption will affect the area north of the 2nd Technical School from 7am to 1pm.

Affected streets include Filippou Konstantinidis, Vasiliou Kousoulis, Lieutenant Nikolaos Papageorgiou, Nikolaos Lazarou, Leonidas Christodoulou, Captain Kapotas, Revekkas, Agios Andronikos, Stravinsky and part of Aiolou Street.

Residents can contact the authority for further information.