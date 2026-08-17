Head of the Cyprus blood bank Androula Panayiotou warned of a shortage of blood reserves with current needs falling critically short as needs tripled available supply on Monday.

Panayiotou said that only 100 blood donors visited blood collection centres nationwide on Monday, while the current need stands at 350 blood units daily.

She added that thanks to last week’s donor turnout, a small reserve is available to meet immediate needs. However, she appealed for increased turnout in the coming days to avoid any problems in meeting demand.