7th edition brings new speakers and more stories

In a world filled with highlight reels and success stories, failure and the lengthy road of working towards something often gets pushed under the carpet. Not at this event though! Back for another night, is an event dedicated to the stories behind, or before, the success. Here comes Fuckup Nights Limassol.

“Success stories are everywhere,” comment organisers. “The pitch decks are polished, the LinkedIn posts are optimistic, and everyone seems to know exactly what they’re doing. But what happened when they didn’t?”

On September 29, Limassol will get another chance to hear the less polished side of success as Fuckup Nights Limassol returns for its seventh edition, bringing another night of brutally honest stories, unexpected lessons and the kind of setbacks that rarely make it onto LinkedIn.

The evening will take place at The Warehouse by IT Quarter, with doors opening at 7pm, talks starting at 8pm, and networking continuing into the night. This time, the stories will come from people who have built successful careers and businesses, and know that the road to success is rarely as smooth as it looks from the outside.

The new edition will feature four speakers. Sergey Osipov, serial entrepreneur, investor, Chief Strategy Officer and Founder at Placy.ai has more than 20 ventures behind him including a company acquired by Yahoo! Osipov knows a thing or two about building businesses, changing direction and learning from what doesn’t work.

He will be joined by Yiannis Hadjicostantouras, entrepreneur and co-founder of PeopleFirst Family, the group behind StudentLife and Doorstep. Starting his entrepreneurial journey as a student in 2012, Hadjicostantouras has spent more than a decade building businesses across media, marketing, food and hospitality – and, by his own admission, occasionally getting things very wrong along the way.

Events have been held previously in Nicosia and Limassol

The lineup will also feature Christiana Genie, a Leadership and Human Behaviour Specialist, international speaker and founder of Inner Growth Academy, a personal development training centre that has worked with organisations including KPMG, CyTA, Ocean Basket and Bioland. She is also Vice President of Business and Professional Women Cyprus, ESC, and the founder of Inner Growth Queens, a community supporting mothers’ wellbeing and women’s personal growth.

Joining them will be Andy Gee, co-founder of Onlyseo, who has helped generate more than €15 million in revenue for his clients. Through a Search Everywhere Optimisation approach, he helps businesses get found for the products and services they offer, whether on Google, ChatGPT, or anywhere else. He also helps business owners generate more leads and revenue through personalised AI outreach campaigns, physical marketing packages and other creative growth hacking strategies.

Since launching in Cyprus in 2024, Fuckup Nights has been creating an alternative to the usual business-event formula. Part of a global movement now present in over 270 cities worldwide, Fuckup Nights bring founders, executives, creatives and curious minds together to talk openly about professional failures, without turning them into formal case studies or motivational speeches.

Previous Limassol and Nicosia editions have welcomed thousands of people and featured speakers from industries ranging from technology and advertising to hospitality, finance and law.

“I think we’re often less afraid of failing than of what other people will think when we fail,” says Mariia Sibirtseva, organiser of Fuckup Nights Limassol and Fuckup Nights Nicosia. “We imagine the judgement, the awkward questions, the ‘I told you so’, and suddenly a perfectly survivable fuckup feels like the end of the world.

“Fuckup Nights is the opposite of that. Over the past two years, we’ve built a community of people who don’t come to judge your fuckups, they come to listen, laugh, relate and sometimes share one of their own. And I think there’s something quite liberating about saying your failure out loud. The more we talk about it, the less scary it becomes, and the easier it is to move on, learn from it and, hopefully, fuck up a little bit better next time.”

Fuckup Nights Limassol Vol.7

Stories of failure, success and business. September 29. The Warehouse by IT Quarter, Limassol. Doors open at 7pm. Talks start at 8pm. In English. www.tickettailor.com/events/fuckupnightslimassol