Consumers across Cyprus and the wider European Union are now able to reap the benefits of groundbreaking right to repair rules following landmark legislation enacted by European authorities.

For many years, it made far more economic sense for individuals to dispose of a broken or defective item and replace it with a new model, rather than attempting to have it repaired.

That traditional habit generated a substantial amount of waste and led to unnecessary resource consumption across the European continent.

The new legislative framework was designed to change that dynamic completely by making it possible to extend the lifecycle of products and establish a system that explicitly favours repairing an item over purchasing a brand new replacement.

The measures apply directly to everyday household and electronic products, including washing machines, vacuum cleaners, mobile phones, tablets, and similar equipment.

These new rules will result in significant direct savings for consumers, while simultaneously boosting the circular economy and supporting the broader objectives of sustainable consumption.

Concretely, the legislation provides consumers with a legally enforceable right to request that manufacturers repair products that are deemed technically repairable under EU law.

To encourage people to opt for fixes rather than replacements, the repair work must be carried out within a reasonable timeframe and at a reasonable price, unless the service is provided entirely free of charge.

Furthermore, when a consumer chooses to repair a product rather than replace it within the standard liability period, the legal guarantee of that product is automatically extended by at least 12 months.

Manufacturers are now also legally required to provide easily accessible information regarding local repair services, as well as guaranteeing access to necessary spare parts at a reasonable price.

According to the European Commission, it is expected that these updated rules will generate approximately €4.8 billion in growth and investment across the EU.

Looking ahead, a dedicated online European repair platform will become fully operational in 2027 to allow consumers to find suitable repair services even more easily.

That digital platform will feature dedicated sections for each individual EU member state, ensuring local support for households seeking repairs.