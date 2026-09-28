The trial into the shooting incident on January 17 in central Larnaca has been postponed for October 13.

Six people have been referred to the Larnaca criminal court in connection with the case, while two suspects, aged 26 and 27, are still at large.

The six accused are aged 20, two 26, 32, 33 and 48. All apart from the 33-year-old have denied any involvement. The 33-year-old has not answered to the charges as he was added to the indictment and referred to the criminal court with the other five.

The accused are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal possession and carrying a firearm, illegal possession of explosives, extortion, participation in a criminal organisation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The case is part of a broader investigation into violent incidents that took place in Larnaca city centre on January 17, during which gunshots were fired near a police station following a confrontation linked to alleged demands for protection money.