Monday is expected to begin and go on with increased cloud cover across most of the island, with isolated rain and even the odd storm possible through the day.

Rain is set to hit first in the west of the island, before progressing eastwards into the mountains and towards the southeast coast.

Temperatures will rise to 28 degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts, 26 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 18 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will clear, though the west of the island is still expected to experience increased cloud cover.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland, 20 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 11 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Isolated showers and even the odd thunderstorm are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain set to arrive with greater frequency on Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to drop as the week continues.