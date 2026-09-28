Low-flying aircraft will pass over Nicosia on Tuesday morning as part of preparations for Cyprus’ Independence Day military parade, the National Guard warned on Monday.

The National Guard said the flights will take place at around 11am on September 29 as part of rehearsals ahead of the military parade marking the 66th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Cyprus on October 1.

The flyovers are part of scheduled preparations for the parade and there is no cause for concern, the National Guard said.