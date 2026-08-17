The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has warned investors against nine entities that are not authorised to provide investment services or carry out investment activities.

In a notice issued on August 14, the regulator said the websites linked to the entities do not belong to firms licensed under article 5 of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2017.

Among those named are m4-platform.com and its associated website m4-markets-latam.vercel.app, along with waltonmarketltd.com and investiumlimited.com.

CySEC also identified evercrest.capital, gofx.com, tazerpro.com, quantacfd.com, cypriantrustbank.com and omnixmarkets.com.

The websites were added to the regulator’s list of non-approved domains, which was updated on the same day.

CySEC urged investors to check its website before dealing with any investment services provider to establish whether the company holds the required licence to operate.