A driver became trapped in his vehicle after an accident involving two cars in Lakatamia, Nicosia, on Sunday evening and was released by a rescue team, the fire brigade announced on Monday.

The fire brigade was notified of the accident at 8.42pm on Sunday.

The trapped driver was released and taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital.

From 6am on Friday till 6am on Monday, the fire brigade responded to 102 emergency calls, including 39 fires, 51special assistance requests and 12 false alarms.

The fire brigade said that 35 calls were made from 6am on Sunday till 6am on Monday, including ten fires.