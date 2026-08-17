The distinctions recently awarded to Eurobank by the international organisation Euromoney as the country’s leading bank for individuals and business clients confirm its leading role in the domestic banking system, as well as the Group’s dynamic development in Cyprus.

Eurobank was recognised as Best Bank in Cyprus in 2026 and Best Bank for Large Enterprises following an independent evaluation of banks and financial institutions. These distinctions reflect the bank’s strategy, performance and contribution to the development of the banking industry, as well as Eurobank’s commitment to banking excellence across the full spectrum of its activities through the provision of high-quality products and services for individuals and businesses.

The assessment covered the period from January 1 to December 31 2025, a pivotal year during which the merger of Hellenic Bank with Eurobank Cyprus was completed and Eurobank Limited was created. It is now the country’s largest banking and insurance organisation, with assets exceeding €28 billion.

The Euromoney Awards assessment also highlighted the bank’s significant achievements, including the strengthening of its position in business banking, with loans to businesses increasing by approximately 17 per cent. Its customer base has also expanded and now exceeds 710,000 individuals and 11,500 businesses.

Progress in digital transformation was another key assessment criterion, as more than 96 per cent of transactions are now carried out through digital channels, while the majority of financing applications are submitted through the mobile app.

Particular emphasis was also placed on Eurobank’s international strategy, including the opening of the Group’s first representative office in India. This initiative strengthens economic and business relations between India and Cyprus, while highlighting the country’s position as a strategic gateway to the European Union.

The double distinction at the Euromoney Awards confirms Eurobank’s successful transformation, combining the creation of a strong banking organisation in Cyprus with continuous business development, digital innovation and a contribution to strengthening the country’s international competitiveness.