A fire at an abandoned house in Ayia Zoni, Limassol, on Sunday evening was reportedly started deliberately, the fire brigade said on Monday.

Two fire engines responded to the incident at about 9.40pm and brought the fire under control at 9.58pm.

The contents of the house were extensively damaged from the fire and heat, while part of the pergola roof of a neighbouring house was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but initial findings indicate arson.