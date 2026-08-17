Disy MEP Loukas Fourlas has called on Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to intervene and prevent a planned electronic music festival at Kyrenia Castle, saying the event would legitimise the administration in the occupied north.

The Nexus electronic music festival, organised by Serbian company EXIT Festival, is scheduled to take place at Kyrenia Castle on September 18.

Fourlas, who chairs the European Parliament committee responsible for relations between the EU and Serbia, has asked Vucic to take action to ensure the event does not go ahead.

In his letter, Fourlas said Kyrenia is an integral part of the Republic and described its castle as a site of major historical and cultural importance.

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He argued that holding a large music event at the castle with the involvement of what he described as “illegal entities in the occupied areas” could contribute to the recognition and normalisation of the existing situation in the north.

“The Republic of Cyprus has never stood against cultural and artistic exchanges between peoples,” Fourlas said.

“Culture is a bridge of friendship and cooperation.”

He cautioned however that culture should not be used “as a tool for recognising or strengthening illegal separatist structures”.

Fourlas is also in contact with the Cypriot embassy in Serbia as efforts continue to raise the issue with Serbian authorities.

He said the dispute was not merely regarding a music festival but concerned the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic.

“We expect Serbia, a country that has consistently supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus, to ensure that no Serbian company or organisation will contribute, directly or indirectly, to the legitimisation of the illegal structures of the occupation,” he said.

The intervention comes as preparations continue for the Nexus festival, which is due to be held at the historic castle in Kyrenia.

Fourlas said he would continue following the issue and remain in contact with Cypriot and Serbian authorities while seeking to prevent the event from taking place.