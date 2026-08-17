Donald Trump’s envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner left Jerusalem on Monday without a breakthrough after two days of talks with Israeli and Hamas leaders over a stalled U.S. plan to end the war in Gaza, with both sides standing firm on key demands.

Kushner met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel a day after meeting Hamas’ political leader in Egypt in an attempt to revive the plan, which has stalled as Israel has carried out air strikes and seized more territory in Gaza despite an October ceasefire, while Hamas has refused to give up its weapons.

Trump last month announced that Hamas had agreed to lay down its arms in phases, under a 15-point roadmap put forward by his so-called Board of Peace to advance the president’s plan, as Israel’s military withdraws from Gaza. Hamas said it agreed to the roadmap but implementation depended on Israel first meeting its own commitments, including halting attacks and withdrawing.

NO BREAKTHROUGH IN JERUSALEM

But Netanyahu, whose ruling coalition is trailing in opinion polls ahead of an October national election, rejected the deal this month, insisting Israel would not pull back until Hamas was completely disarmed.

An official with Trump’s Board of Peace, which is trying to implement the plan, said Kushner and Netanyahu had agreed there would be “no redeployment” by Israel’s military until Hamas was fully disarmed and all of Gaza was demilitarized.

“Every weapon, light and heavy, and every tunnel,” the official said, adding that Israel retained the right of self-defence and that Israel would be able to “act accordingly” if Hamas “resorts to terror, violence, or attempts to rearm”.

However, the official said Netanyahu was told that Hamas had committed to fully disarm and “cease immediately all military activity, including rearmament and tunnel digging.”

An Israeli official said Netanyahu was clear in the meeting that troops would not withdraw and that the military would continue to operate as it sees necessary, including targeting Palestinian militants who took part in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu and Kushner also agreed that Gaza’s reconstruction would not start until Hamas was disarmed, the Israeli official said.

The meeting, which was also attended by Trump’s Board of Peace envoy for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov, a former United Nations official who is widely seen as leading efforts to implement the plan to end the war, lasted several hours, two sources said.

Hamas has demanded Israel adhere to the ceasefire and withdraw its forces from Gaza. Both sides have disputed the sequencing of how Trump’s plan to end the war should be implemented. More than 1,200 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since last October, according to Gazan health officials and the Israeli military.

Netanyahu and Kushner also agreed to establish a working group covering disarmament and another on sanitation, clean water and other public health issues, the prime minister’s office and the Board of Peace official said separately.

RECONSTRUCTION

U.S. and Israeli officials have previously said that reconstruction could happen in areas of Gaza under Israeli control or a new Palestinian technocratic government. The Board of Peace had said that while rifles would be prohibited in Gaza, some personal weapons would be permitted under Palestinian law.

Netanyahu is facing a tough reelection campaign and diplomats say it is unlikely Israel’s longest-serving prime minister would make any concessions over Gaza before the October 27 vote. Most Israelis want the war in Gaza to continue, polls show.

Kushner and Mladenov were in Israel after meeting with Hamas political leader Khalil Al-Hayya in Egypt on Sunday.

It marked Kushner’s second known meeting with representatives of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group designated a terrorist movement by the United States.

Kushner previously met Hamas officials alongside U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in October 2025, helping clinch a deal that led to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of remaining hostages seized by Hamas.