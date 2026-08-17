Torrential rain is causing limited visibility on the Nicosia-Limassol highway, particularly around Kornos and Kofinou, police said on Monday afternoon.

Drivers were urged to exercise particular caution, reduce their speed and keep a safe distance from vehicles ahead.

Police also advised motorists to use their headlights while driving through the affected areas.

The rain is currently affecting visibility along parts of the highway, with authorities urging drivers to adjust their speed to the conditions.