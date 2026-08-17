Clouds, rain and thunderstorms can be expected in the mountains and inland on Monday, as well as to the southeast, with possible hail in storm areas.

Temperatures will reach 34C inland, 32C along the coast and 26C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and along the coast a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over moderate to rough seas.

Monday night will be clear, with low clouds forming along the coast and fine mist in the early hours.

Winds will be a gentle katabatic breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 22C inland, 24C along the coast and 18C in the highest mountains.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be overcast with clouds in the afternoon yielding local showers and isolated thunderstorms, possibly with hail, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Thursday will be mainly fine with scattered clouds.

Temperatures will gradually increase to reach the seasonal average by Thursday.