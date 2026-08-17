Revolut has appointed former Trading.com chief executive Georgios Vasiliou to lead its Cyprus-based digital-assets business, placing an executive with more than a decade of trading and risk-management experience at the helm of its European crypto operation.

Vasiliou joined Revolut Digital Assets Europe Ltd as chief executive in July 2026, according to his personal platform. He succeeds Costas Michael, who established and led the Cyprus entity before stepping away from its daily management.

The Limassol-based company is authorised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) as a crypto-asset service provider under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation, known as MiCA.

It holds licence CASP001/25, according to the CySEC register, and facilitates Revolut’s crypto services for customers across the European Economic Area.

The company’s authorisation covers services including the operation of a crypto trading platform, as well as the custody and administration of crypto-assets. Revolut’s legal terms identify the Cyprus company as the provider behind crypto accounts accessed through its retail application and Revolut X platform.

Vasiliou brings a career largely shaped within the Trading Point group, which operates the XM and Trading.com brands. He joined the group in 2014, initially working in its dealing and middle-office department.

During his first four years, he monitored client trading activity, trading-system performance and market-risk exposure, according to a corporate disclosure published by Trading.com.

He was subsequently promoted to head of risk management and later became the group’s chief risk officer, a position he held until March 2025. Vasiliou then moved into the chief executive role at Trading.com before leaving the group earlier this summer after more than 12 years.

His academic background includes a degree in civil engineering from the University of Patras, a master’s in project and enterprise management from University College London and an MBA from CIIM in Cyprus.

Vasiliou is also a CFA charterholder and certified Financial Risk Manager, with further qualifications in financial-services risk management.

Michael confirmed his departure from the executive role in a personal post, saying that after more than four years as founding chief executive, he was stepping away from the company’s day-to-day management.

“I’ll stay engaged with the business as a Board Advisor, but this marks the end of my time running it,” Michael said.

He described leading the company “from incorporation through licensing and MiCA authorisation” as “one of the most demanding and rewarding chapters” of his career.

“The business became responsible for facilitating Revolut’s crypto services across the EEA and played a central role in the growth of Revolut’s global crypto operation,” he said.

Michael said he was proud of the regulatory, operational and organisational foundations developed across compliance, risk, operations, product and treasury, which allowed the business to support its growth across several European markets.

He also credited the team behind the Cyprus operation, naming Kyriaki Dimitriou, Mateusz Pek, Christos Drakos and Sonia Varnava among the colleagues who contributed to its development.

“To my colleagues, leadership team and partners across Revolut: thank you for your trust, dedication and resilience,” Michael said, adding that “what we built was a collective effort”.

Although leaving the executive position, Michael said he was pleased to continue supporting Revolut Digital Assets Europe as a board adviser and to remain close to the business as it entered its next phase.

“I have enormous respect for what we built together and full confidence in the people taking it forward,” he said.

Michael added that he remained “a passionate Revoluter” and expected the company to “continue growing extremely well in the years ahead”, closing his announcement by saying he was grateful for the chapter and excited about what would follow.