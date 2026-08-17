A 19-year-old woman was arrested in Ayia Napa on Sunday evening after she reportedly shouted at and insulted officers carrying out traffic duties, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at about 10.50pm when the woman approached officers and began shouting and insulting them.

Officers attempted to arrest her for the alleged offences, but police said she resisted and assaulted an officer during the arrest.

She was taken to Ayia Napa police station and charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, insulting, causing a disturbance, and disturbing the peace.

The woman was later released and is due to appear in court.