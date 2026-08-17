Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday discussed efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz and ensure the continuation of a ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. during a call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, a Turkish diplomatic source said, without elaborating.

Earlier, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran had decided to shift its policy from defensive to “fully offensive” due to the deadlock in efforts to agree on a permanent end to its war with the U.S., as progress towards peace talks and a resumption of oil tanker traffic through the strategic strait has ground to a halt.