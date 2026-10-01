Police seized nine computer towers suspected of being used for online casino gambling during a raid on a Paphos establishment on Wednesday.

Officers searched the premises, owned by a 35-year-old man, under a court warrant as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal online gambling.

Police said nine computer towers believed to have been used to provide casino games were seized, along with other equipment and items.

The computers were taken for forensic examination, while the 35-year-old owner was summoned to appear at a police station for further questioning.

Two others found inside the establishment were also arrested after officers discovered outstanding court warrants against them relating to unpaid fines.

They were taken to Paphos central police station, where they settled the outstanding matters and were subsequently released.