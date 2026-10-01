Four aircraft were battling a fire near Tala in the Paphos district on Thursday afternoon, as strong winds hampered efforts to bring the blaze under control.

According to the fire service, the fire broke out in the Vatouthkia area near the community, burning dry grass and wild vegetation.

Four fire engines from Paphos fire stations were dispatched to the scene, while four aircraft were carrying out water drops.

Strong winds in the area were complicating firefighting efforts, prompting authorities to reinforce ground crews.

Efforts to contain the blaze were continuing on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a separate fire which broke out west of Mitsero in the Nicosia district was brought under control within half an hour.

The forestry department said the fire in the Kokkinopezoula area was spotted by the Koroni fire lookout at 2.15pm and brought under control by 2.45pm, after burning around one decare of wild grass.

Two forestry department fire engines staffed by six personnel and two fire service engines with four firefighters responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.