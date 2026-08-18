Only three per cent of teachers in Cyprus are under 30 years of age, a figure which constitutes the joint-lowest proportion in the European Union, alongside Portugal, according to a European Commission report.

The figure is well below the EU average of 8 per cent, with Malta recording the highest share of teachers under 30, at 17 per cent, followed by Belgium and Luxembourg at around 15 per cent and Ireland at 13 per cent.

Cyprus is also the only EU member state identified in the report as having a surplus of teachers.

The profession remains attractive to those already working in it, for some 73 per cent of Cypriot teachers said they were satisfied with their salary in 2024, compared with 37.3 per cent across the EU.

Overall, 93 per cent said of teachers in Cyprus they were satisfied with their job, compared with 90 per cent across the bloc.

In secondary education, the average age of teachers was 46 years old in 2024, compared with 45 across member states of the organisation for economic cooperation and development (OECD).

However, only four per cent of secondary school teachers are under 30, while 33 per cent were aged 50 or over.

The figures come as Cyprus prepares for the final stage of its teacher evaluation reform.

Until August next year, vacancies will be divided between the old appointment list and the newer system introduced in 2015.

From next September, first appointment vacancies will be filled exclusively through the new list.

The European Commission has urged greater efforts to attract and retain younger teachers through better working conditions and support for those entering the profession.