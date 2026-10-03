Cyprus is among 56 countries that overnight on Saturday signed a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to the implementation of the United Nations restrictions on Iran.

The statement stipulates the returning into force of UN Security Council resolutions 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008), and 1929 (2010) pursuant to the completion of the snapback process “in response to Tehran’s persistent and significant non-performance of its nuclear commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)”.

The signing countries also committed to continue to take measures to prevent the supply, sale, or transfer to Iran of items, materials, equipment, goods and technology that could contribute to proliferation-sensitive nuclear activities or the development of nuclear weapon delivery systems, as well as the upholding of restrictions regarding the supply, sale, or transfer of arms and related materiel to or from Iran.

Additionally, the countries affirmed that they would undertake “effective measures” for the prevention of the direct or indirect sale, supply, and transfer to and from Iran of items that could contribute to weapons of mass destruction, their means of delivery and related materials or items subject to the reinstated UN arms restrictions.

The countries welcomed efforts to implement the UNSCR obligations and relevant activities that support the objective of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and urged all UN member states to implement the listed resolutions.

According to the statement, the 56 countries will continue to coordinate their efforts to counter Iranian attempts for the resumption of the development of its nuclear or ballistic missile programmes.

Concluding their statement, the countries called on Iran “to return to compliance with its non-proliferation obligations” and cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency and address the international community’s proliferation concerns.