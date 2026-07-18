Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on Saturday that the planned abolition of the teachers’ appointment list would not exclude educators with previous experience, as the ministry prepares to present its final proposal for reform at the end of July.

Michaelidou insisted the government would proceed through dialogue with teachers’ organisations and other stakeholders, while recognising the concerns of those who have served in schools under the current system.

“It is important to participate in a dialogue so that we can co-formulate the final opinions,” she said.

The appointment list, which has governed the recruitment of teachers for years, has faced renewed opposition following plans for its abolition.

Teacher groups have raised concerns about the impact on educators who have accumulated service while waiting for permanent appointments.

Michaelidou said the issue was not new and argued that reform had been under discussion for a decade.

“This cannot go on any longer, it must be abolished,” she said, while conceding that the new system would need to address both existing teachers and younger candidates seeking entry into the profession.

The minister said the proposed changes would maintain examinations as a recruitment tool while taking previous service into account.

“We do not only have people who have been working in schools in recent years. We also have thousands of young people who want to enter the profession, and we cannot deprive them of this opportunity,” she stressed.

She rejected suggestions that experienced teachers would be left without options, saying “no one has left out people who have worked”.

Michaelidou said the ministry’s written proposal would be submitted at the end of July, allowing organisations to respond before the matter reaches parliament in October.

“We will always listen to structured suggestions and opinions, very specifically, so that we have the best possible result for everyone,” she said.