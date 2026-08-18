A fire in Aradippou, Larnaca, on Tuesday morning burned a small area of wild vegetation along the highway near Rizoelia roundabout.

The fire started at 11.27am and was put out by 11.50 following the “immediate intervention of forest firefighting forces”, the forestry department said.

Two forestry department fire engines with six firefighters responded, along with one fire brigade fire engine with four firefighters.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.