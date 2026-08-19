Disy leader Annita Demetriou is reportedly “furious” over remarks made by predecessor, Averof Neophytou, accusing the party of responsibility for past failures on the Cyprus problem.

According to Phileleftheros, the issue was discussed by senior party officials, with the leadership deciding against an immediate public response despite the reaction to Neophytou’s comments.

Neophytou has accused the two traditional pro settlement forces, Disy and Akel, of putting the Cyprus problem aside due to the political cost of pursuing a solution.

He said history would credit Akel for rejecting the American-British-Canadian plan in 1978 as well as the Annan Plan in 2004, while accusing Disy of “burying” the Ghali set of ideas and chief responsibility for the collapse of the Crans Montana talks.

According to Phileleftheros, the remarks caused particular anger within the party, with one official describing Demetriou as “furious” over the former leader’s accusations.

There was reportedly a temptation to issue a rebuttal, but senior officials concluded on Tuesday that the party should avoid an open confrontation for now.

The concern was that a public dispute with Neophytou would force Disy to confront its own record on the Cyprus problem as well as potentially enflame internal divisions.

Party figures also expressed unease over what they described as the potentially “self-destructive” nature of Neophytou’s intervention.

Some questioned whether he could still seek the nomination for the 2028 presidential election after publicly attacking the party’s record.

The criticism of the Ghali ideas appears to have caused particular irritation within Disy, with party circles describing the issue as an “original sin”.

The Ghali ideas were a 1992 UN initiative by then secretary general Boutros Boutros-Ghali aimed at providing a new framework for a settlement, that being a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

Neophytou’s criticism of the collapse of the Crans Montana talks was considered less surprising, as he has raised the issue numerous times previously.