Former Disy leader Averof Neophytou has criticised the government’s handling of the Cyprus issue, warning that political calculations must not take precedence over efforts to secure progress in negotiations.

Speaking on Sunday to Alpha, Neophytou said President Nikos Christodoulides appeared not to have fully understood the conditions set by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for convening a multilateral conference on Cyprus.

He said the president “seems not to have understood them well”, further remarking that if he had actually understood them but was misleading the public, “then it is tragic”.

He further lambasted Christodoulides for apparent political machinations, for when asked as to whether the president was sincere in his intent on solving the Cyprus problem, he replied that “while Guterres was here it would seem some were running polls for 2028.”

Neophytou was referring to the UN framework for moving towards a broader meeting on the Cyprus problem, which requires sufficient progress on the issues under discussion before such a conference can be convened.

He also criticised what he described as a failure to make progress on opening new crossing points, saying the government should overcome the obstacles preventing movement on the issue.

Neophytou urged Christodoulides to overcome what he called the obstacle of a roadblock and “open the way for a solution”.

Neophytou has previously warned that closing the crossing points would be a “strategic mistake”, arguing that it could strengthen Turkish arguments in favour of a two-state settlement.

On Sunday, he also rejected the idea that party interests should influence positions on the Cyprus issue.

“For the good of the Cyprus issue, know that for me there is no party that is above my country,” he said.

Asked whether he was preparing a return to frontline politics, Neophytou left the possibility open without setting out any specific plans.