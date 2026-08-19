Aristo Developers unveils Aphrodite Court in Mesogi, Paphos

Aristo Developers has launched Aphrodite Court, a boutique residential project expanding the company’s portfolio in Paphos. The development reflects the company’s commitment to delivering contemporary homes that combine quality design, everyday comfort and a well-connected location.

Located in Mesogi, Aphrodite Court offers an attractive opportunity for homeowners and investors alike in an established community. The project consists of two low-rise blocks totalling 14 residences—eight two-bedroom and six one-bedroom apartments. With covered areas ranging from 81.90 sq.m to 144.50 sq.m, each home is proportioned for daily comfort and efficient use of space.

The contemporary architecture combines clean lines with practical interiors designed for comfortable everyday living. With only 14 units, the scale keeps the atmosphere quiet and community-focused. Residents can walk directly to the traditional Mesogi village square for local shops and services.

Suited for first-time buyers, professionals, small families and rental investors, Aphrodite Court sits within short driving distance of regional hospitals, the International School of Paphos, Kings Avenue Mall, Paphos town centre and nearby beaches.

By combining low-density living with a well-connected location, Aphrodite Court offers a well-balanced combination of modern living, everyday convenience and long-term investment potential in Paphos.

With over 265 completed island-wide developments and 40+ currently in the market and a growing pipeline of new projects, Aristo Developers has earned international recognition for its dedication to quality, service and long-term vision.

Aristo Developers invites prospective buyers to schedule a private viewing or learn more about available units by visiting the official website or contacting the sales team.

Explore Aphrodite Court