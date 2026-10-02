A yellow warning for strong thunderstorms has been issued for Friday.

The meteorological department said the warning is in effect from 10am to 5pm, with isolated heavy thunderstorms expected to affect the island at times.

The storms will affect the western half of Cyprus before potentially spreading to other areas.

Hail is expected during thunderstorms, while winds will be variable and may pick up locally.

Rainfall rates are expected to exceed 35mm per hour in some areas, the department said.