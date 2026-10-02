Friday started off with scattered showers to the west, with afternoon clouds expected to bring rain and isolated thunderstorms with possible hail.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue across Cyprus through Monday, with rain and isolated thunderstorms forecast over the coming days.

Winds on Friday will be a south to west gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 28C inland and along the south and east coasts, 26C in other coastal areas and 17C in the highest mountains.

Friday night will remain partly cloudy, with isolated showers, particularly along the coast.

Temperatures will remain slightly below seasonal averages until Monday.