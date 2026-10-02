The Democratic Rally (Disy) on Friday fixed the timetable under which it will nominate the person standing for the party in the 2028 presidential election.

The party’s political bureau decided that candidacy submissions would be held on October 26, while an electoral congress voting for the party’s presidential nominee would take place a month later, on November 28.

At Disy headquarters in Nicosia, the political bureau – the party’s highest decision-making body – said the process would allow tens of thousands of Disy cadres to vote for the party nominee, which it called “unprecedented” for Cypriot standards.

At the same time, the bureau called on the presidential hopefuls to publicly state that they would fully respect the verdict of the party base.

So far, current party leader Annita Demetriou and former party boss Averof Neofytou have stated they will vie for the party nomination.

In remarks after the meeting of the political bureau, Demetriou called for unity once the party settles on its candidate.

“Everyone must stand by him or her,” she said.

Asked about Neofytou’s loaded remark about a “tainted deck”, the party chief chose to deflect from the question, saying she did not see such comments in bad faith.

Candidates wishing to secure Disy’s backing must be party members and secure the signatures of at least 500 fellow members, of whom 100 must belong to the party’s ‘supreme council’ – its lower internal decision-making body.

Would-be candidates who secure the signatures will then be placed on a ballot of all party members, with the winner of that ballot being declared the party’s candidate.