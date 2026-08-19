The British bases on Wednesday said they were on “full alert” ahead of the start of the Ambelopoulia migratory season at the end of August, with measures to protect the birds from illegal trapping already in place.

“The Community Action Team (CAT) is already in the areas of the Eastern British bases, identifying potential entrapment sites and proceeding with the dismantling of the installations set up by those seeking to profit from this illegal activity,” head of the unit Yiannakis Loucas said.

Loucas reiterated the unit’s readiness, emphasising that his team was fully prepared to take action against individuals attempting to trap migratory birds using nets and deadly snares.

“The authorities will proceed to identify, arrest and prosecute the offenders,” he said.

He assured that the bases police would continue its close cooperation with the Cyprus police’s anti-poaching unit, as well as the game and fauna service, local authorities and environmental organisations to ensure the protection of wildlife and combat illegal activities.

“Once again, the CAT will make full use of the technology and specialist equipment at its disposal,” he said, adding that this included the use of automatic plate number recognition systems, drones and other equipment.

Loukas called on the public to actively contribute to the authorities’ efforts during the migration period lasting until October 31, emphasising that any information provided by the public would remain strictly confidential.

“Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activity or relevant information to police authorities,” he said.