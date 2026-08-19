Capital.com marks 10th anniversary at second annual company week in London

Capital.com, the global online trading platform, brought together colleagues from its offices around the world for Capital.com Week 2026, held in London over May 21-22, 2026. The gathering marked 10 years since the company was founded in Cyprus in 2016, and was the second edition of Capital.com Week, following its debut in Dubai in 2025.

Capital.com Week was established as an annual event to bring the company’s global workforce together in one place, at a stage in the business’s development where it now operates through more than 1,200 employees and seven regulated entities across over 150 countries, having started as a single office in Cyprus a decade ago. The event gives colleagues from different offices and functions the opportunity to meet in person, hear directly from company leadership, and take part in shared activities across the two days.

This year’s programme centred on Capital.com’s new brand identity and the promise behind it: to deliver products and services designed to help clients make better decisions. Sessions also covered how the company’s growth is paced in step with regulatory approval in each of its markets, reflecting the central role regulation plays in how the business is run, alongside plans for the year ahead and workshops and social activities for colleagues. Feedback gathered after the inaugural Capital.com Week in Dubai directly shaped this year’s agenda. The week closed with an evening at the Natural History Museum and a garden party at Syon Park.

“When we started this company in Cyprus 10 years ago, we wanted to level the playing field and give more people access to financial markets,” noted Viktor Prokopenya, Founder, Capital.com. “That need is still there, though it has changed shape. Information is everywhere now, and access on its own is only half the story. The other half is the clarity to turn that information into a decision you understand and can stand behind. That is what we spent this year’s Capital.com Week talking about, and where we are taking the company next.”

Capital.com Week forms part of the company’s wider approach to building a connected culture across its international workforce, which spans offices in Cyprus, the UK, Poland, Italy, Bulgaria, the Bahamas, the UAE and Australia. In Cyprus, where the company was founded, colleagues take part in local initiatives throughout the year, including the Capital.com Running Challenge and the Limassol Marathon, alongside an internship programme that was first launched in Cyprus to grow local talent. In 2025, the company was Great Place to Work Certified and recognised as a Top Employer in Cyprus, the UK, Bulgaria and Poland, and named in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 for the Middle East and Cyprus for the third consecutive year.

Capital.com Week is now an established annual event. Planning for future editions will continue to be informed by feedback gathered from colleagues after each event.