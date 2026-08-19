Cyprus Airways is further expanding its route network with the launch of two new year-round direct services from Larnaca to Munich and to Rome, while also adding an additional weekly frequency to Heraklion. The expansion brings the Cyprus Airways network to 15 destinations, offering passengers an even wider choice of direct connections across Europe and the Middle East.

The new direct service between Larnaca (LCA) and Rome Fiumicino (FCO) will launch on 11 December 2026, with flights operating twice weekly, every Monday and Friday, on a year-round basis. Rome, one of Europe’s most popular destinations, offers a unique combination of history, culture, gastronomy and shopping, making it an attractive choice for short city breaks, holidays and business travel throughout the year. The new route further strengthens Cyprus Airways’ presence in Italy, where the airline already operates year-round flights to Milan Malpensa (MXP), complemented by seasonal summer services to Venice (VCE).

Furthermore, the new direct service between Larnaca (LCA) and Munich (MUC) will launch on 17 December 2026, with flights operating twice weekly, every Thursday and Sunday, also on a year-round basis. Munich adds another major European gateway and destination to the Cyprus Airways network, offering travellers a vibrant mix of Bavarian culture, world-class museums, shopping and gastronomy, as well as convenient access to Bavaria and the Alps throughout the year.

At the same time, Cyprus Airways is strengthening its connectivity with Heraklion (HER), adding an additional weekly frequency every Wednesday from 28 October 2026 onward. The third weekly frequency will provide passengers with greater flexibility when travelling between Cyprus and Crete and further reinforce the airline’s presence in Greece, as together with where Athens (ATH) these are served year-round, complemented by seasonal summer services to a selection of popular Greek island destinations.

“The launch of Rome and Munich as new year-round destinations marks another important step in the continued expansion of our network. Both cities are highly attractive for leisure and business travel, and their addition gives our passengers even greater choice and flexibility throughout the year,” noted Thanos Pascalis, CEO of Cyprus Airways.

“Together with the additional frequency to Heraklion, these new services strengthen our European connectivity and reinforce our commitment to building a sustainable, year-round network from Cyprus. With our network growing to 15 destinations, we remain focused on connecting Cyprus with key markets while delivering convenient schedules, reliable service and authentic Cypriot hospitality.”

The expansion further strengthens Cyprus Airways’ growing European network, which also includes year-round scheduled services to Paris, Milan, Athens and Heraklion, alongside seasonal destinations including Barcelona, Venice and popular Greek islands, as well as other routes operated on chartered basis. In the Middle East, the airline maintains important year-round scheduled flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Dubai, also providing convenient connections for leisure and business travellers throughout the year.

All flights are available for booking through the Cyprus Airways website, the mobile app, as well as through your local travel agent.

About Cyprus Airways

Cyprus Airways, operated by Charlie Airlines Ltd, proudly carries the nation’s iconic brand and connects Cyprus with the world. Headquartered at Larnaca International Airport, the airline operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320 and A220 aircraft, employing more than 210 professionals dedicated to safety, reliability, and exceptional service.

An IOSA-certified carrier, Cyprus Airways upholds the highest industry standards while offering passengers a superior travel experience. On board, guests can enjoy freshly prepared snacks and beverages, complimentary in-flight entertainment via AirFi and generous baggage allowances designed for comfort and convenience.

The airline is also investing in sustainability initiatives, including more fuel-efficient aircraft and environmentally-responsible operations, aligning with its goal of a greener and more connected Mediterranean. With its blend of modern comfort, authentic Cypriot hospitality and strategic partnerships, Cyprus Airways continues to strengthen Cyprus’ position as a key aviation hub in the region and remains the airline of choice for both leisure and business travellers.

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