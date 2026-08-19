Cyprus’ construction material prices rose further in July, driven by sharp annual increases in electrical fixtures, plastics and aluminium products, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat).

The price index of construction materials reached 123.00 units, with 2021 acting as the base year set at 100. This represented a 0.23 per cent monthly increase and a 3.33 per cent rise compared with July 2025.

Across the first seven months of the year, construction material prices were 1.87 per cent higher than during the corresponding period of 2025.

Metallic products recorded the largest annual increase among the five main categories, rising by 4.94 per cent. The category’s index reached 111.81 units, despite falling by 0.08 per cent from June, while its average increase during the January-to-July period stood at 2.23 per cent.

Products made from aluminium and other metals reached 124.43 units. Prices increased by 0.11 per cent during the month, 6.14 per cent year on year and 4.43 per cent during the first seven months.

Iron and steel products, meanwhile, fell by 0.18 per cent from June to 106.24 units. However, prices remained 4.32 per cent higher annually and 1.13 per cent above their average level during the January-to-July period of 2025.

Prices for wood products, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics rose by 4.58 per cent annually. The broader category reached 125.78 units, recording gains of 0.49 per cent from June and 2.60 per cent during the first seven months.

Within that group, plastic products recorded the strongest annual increase, climbing to 132.48 units. Prices rose by 0.05 per cent monthly, 6.58 per cent annually and 4.94 per cent during the January-to-July period.

Wood products reached 127.80 units after rising by 0.71 per cent from June, 5.12 per cent year on year and 2.56 per cent during the first seven months.

Chemical products increased by 0.16 per cent during the month to 116.00 units. They were also 2.80 per cent more expensive than in July 2025 and 1.72 per cent higher across the January-to-July period.

Insulation material prices were unchanged from June at 118.68 units, although they remained 1.16 per cent higher annually and 1.29 per cent above their average level during the corresponding seven-month period of 2025.

Electromechanical products rose by 3.29 per cent year on year, with their index reaching 118.89 units. Prices increased by 0.23 per cent from June and by 2.69 per cent during the first seven months.

Electrical fixtures were the main source of pressure within the category, reaching 140.81 units following increases of 0.21 per cent monthly, 6.61 per cent annually and 5.40 per cent during the January-to-July period.

In contrast, heating and cooling equipment remained unchanged from June at 94.08 units. Prices were 1.67 per cent lower than in July 2025 and 1.11 per cent below their average level during the first seven months.

Other electromechanical products recorded the category’s largest monthly increase, rising by 0.44 per cent to 119.71 units. They were also 3.22 per cent more expensive annually and 2.37 per cent higher during the January-to-July period.

Meanwhile, the minerals category reached 139.05 units, up 0.12 per cent from June, 2.51 per cent year on year and 1.97 per cent during the first seven months.

Cement prices climbed to 144.23 units, the highest index level among the listed subcategories, after increasing by 0.26 per cent monthly, 3.88 per cent annually and 1.74 per cent during the January-to-July period.

Mineral aggregate prices were unchanged from June at 138.78 units, although they rose by 1.56 per cent annually and 2.86 per cent during the first seven months. Stone prices also remained unchanged during the month at 131.89 units, while increasing by 1.30 per cent year on year and 1.51 per cent across the seven-month period.

The smallest annual increase among the main categories was recorded in mineral products. Their index reached 127.51 units, up 0.42 per cent from June, 0.98 per cent year on year and 0.40 per cent during the first seven months.

Cement products rose to 127.96 units, with increases of 0.48 per cent monthly, 1.20 per cent annually and 0.91 per cent during the January-to-July period.

Ceramics, meanwhile, climbed by 0.22 per cent from June to 125.99 units. Prices increased by 0.23 per cent compared with July 2025, although their average during the first seven months was 1.34 per cent lower than a year earlier.