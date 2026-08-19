Eurobank repurchased a total of 1,245,703 of its own shares on the Euronext Athens stock exchange between August 10, 2026 and August 14, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

According to an announcement from the company, the total expenditure for the week-long transactions amounted to €5,598,354.27, with the bank paying an average purchase price of €4.4941 per share.

The share repurchases were conducted through the exchange member Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A.

The implementation of the programme follows an earlier announcement made by the lender on June 10, 2026, confirming the formal launch of the buyback scheme.

The overarching initiative was formally approved pursuant to a resolution passed during the Annual General Meeting of the bank’s shareholders on April 28, 2026, in full accordance with Article 49 of Law 4548/2018.

A subsequent resolution passed by the bank’s Board of Directors on April 29, 2026, paved the way for the operational execution of the transactions.

Daily execution figures reveal that operations began on August 10, 2026, when the financial institution acquired 234,254 shares at a total value of €1,049,205.02, reflecting an average price of €4.4789 after fluctuating between a lowest price of €4.4410 and a high of €4.4910.

Activity expanded on August 11, 2026, with the acquisition of 243,012 shares worth €1,095,065.21, trading at an average price of €4.5062, spanning a low of €4.4930 to a high of €4.5320.

Purchases continued on August 12, 2026, as the bank picked up 249,549 shares valued at €1,122,823.09, with prices averaging €4.4994 across a range between €4.4810 and €4.52.

Trading volumes climbed further on August 13, 2026, when 254,246 shares were repurchased for €1,142,955.76 at an average rate of €4.4955, varying from a bottom price of €4.4710 to a peak of €4.5130.

The week concluded on August 14, 2026, with the largest daily transaction of 264,642 shares costing €1,188,305.19, securing an average rate of €4.4902 within a price band ranging from €4.4760 to €4.50.

Following the completion of these latest transactions, Eurobank holds a cumulative total of 21,187,677 of its own shares.