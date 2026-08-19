UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned remarks by far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben Gvir calling for Israel to kill “30 or 40” people “every night in Gaza” as “inhumane and dangerous”.

Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the UN chief condemned the comments in the strongest terms, describing them as “abhorrent” and “scandalous”.

“These statements are abhorrent. They are scandalous. They are inhumane and dangerous,” Dujarric told reporters.

The comments were attributed to Ben Gvir following his interview on a local podcast, who has repeatedly advocated a hardline approach towards Palestinians.