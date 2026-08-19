'THE ROTATION' - PARKSIDE celebrates next mega stunt, new Guinness World Record

The DIY and home improvement brand PARKSIDE, known for high-performance products at the best price-performance ratio, has successfully carried out its next spectacular world record. After the viral success of “THE PULL” in 2025, where a 12V cordless drill pulled an Airbus A380 weighing over 300 tonnes, the world’s largest passenger aircraft, PARKSIDE put another mega stunt into practice with “THE ROTATION”.

A special edition of the PARKSIDE PERFORMANCE 20V drill, featuring a maximum torque of 60 Nm (Newton metres) and the signature of Arnold Schwarzenegger, available starting from September 3, 2026 at Lidl in Cyprus, successfully rotated the London Eye, the world’s largest cantilevered observation wheel with a height of 135 metres: a new Guinness World Record (GWR)!

‘THE ROTATION’ sets new standards

Preparations for the technical feasibility of the stunt were carried out together with the Technical University of Darmstadt. Their calculations provided the scientific basis for the construction of a special setup with a hydraulically operated cable winch. This made the impossible possible and, in front of 45 content creators from 31 countries, mastered the challenge of successfully rotating the 135-metre-high and 2,100-ton free-standing observation wheel with the power of the PARKSIDE PERFORMANCE 20V cordless drill driver.

“The new record is a spectacular demonstration of PARKSIDE’s power,” emphasises Robin Ruschke, Head of Marketing, Senior Vice President Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG. “Best value for money is deeply rooted in PARKSIDE’s DNA. With our record-breaking actions around PARKSIDE, we are once again taking the opportunity to prove quality in an attention-grabbing way.”

The tech behind the world record: How the London Eye was moved

The power source for this stunt was a special edition of the PARKSIDE PERFORMANCE 20V cordless drill with 60 Nm and an 8Ah battery*. The model is characterised by its particularly compact design, achieved through an optimized gearbox, the proven brushless motor, and a high-quality, ultra-short drill chuck from the RÖHM brand. The exclusive special edition, which is also delivered with a signature from Arnold Schwarzenegger, a high-quality aluminum case, a 2Ah battery including a 2.4A charger and a limited bit holder, impressively demonstrated its performance during this application.

Technical precision was required to set the London Eye in motion with the power of the PARKSIDE PERFORMANCE 20V cordless drill. First, the observation wheel’s existing hydraulic system was switched to neutral so that it wouldn’t brake. The tourist attraction was then driven by a hydraulic winch that moved the wheel with a force of up to 20 tonnes and compensated for any additional loads, such as strong winds. The role of the PARKSIDE PERFORMANCE 20V cordless drill: driving a hydraulic pump that built up pressure and passed it on to the winch’s motor.

Six guide rollers kept the system stable. To secure everything safely, the winch was mounted directly to the main drive’s base platform using special steel profiles. To ensure that the world’s largest cantilevered observation wheel was operated solely by the cordless drill, it was precisely balanced before the attempt.

Guinness World Record

With “THE PULL,” PARKSIDE was already able to secure a place in the Guinness World Records in 2025. For the 30th anniversary, PARKSIDE set the bar even higher with “THE ROTATION”. Together with the TU Darmstadt, the official Guinness World Records jury on site was convinced of the performance, evaluating and accompanying the stunt.

About PARKSIDE:

The PARKSIDE brand – available at Lidl stores – offers DIY products with which anyone can carry out work in the garden, around the house, or in the workshop in no time and on their own. PARKSIDE PERFORMANCE also appeals to highly ambitious, advanced DIY enthusiasts. With an unbeatable price-performance ratio, a broad range, and high quality, PARKSIDE has already convinced DIY fans worldwide. More information at: www.parkside-diy.com.

About the London Eye:

Built at the turn of the millennium, the London Eye is an icon with celebration firmly anchored in its DNA. As the backdrop for London’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks, it proudly celebrated its 25th anniversary on March 9, 2025. Located in the heart of the city, the London Eye is one of London’s most famous landmarks. Designed by Marks Barfield Architects, it is 135 metres high and the world’s largest cantilevered observation wheel. As the only moving view of the city, its gentle rotation allows visitors a breathtaking 360-degree view to experience the energy of the capital from one of Britain’s most popular attractions. Since 2000, more than 85 million people have enjoyed the ride over the London skyline. Whether on postcards, in selfies, or everywhere in pop culture – it has established itself as a modern, world-famous icon. From first dates to marriage proposals, from Hollywood celebrities to actual royalty: the 32 gondolas – one for each London borough – have seen it all over the years.

* A separately available PARKSIDE PERFORMANCE 20V Smart Battery 8 Ah PAPP 208 A1 was used to power the London Eye and the Guinness World Record. This is not included in the regular set scope of delivery of the PARKSIDE product shown.

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