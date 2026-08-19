Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies launched a special operation against lawmakers and presidential advisers on Wednesday, hours before a key vote in parliament for a new defence minister aimed at cementing a shake-up by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The Nabu and Sapo agencies released no further details, but the probe poses a fresh headache for Zelenskiy after ousted defence chief Mykhailo Fedorov called for wartime elections in a bombshell statement late on Tuesday.

Lawmakers were expected to vote on Wednesday on the appointment of Yevhenii Khmara, a former top special forces operative, as Ukraine’s new defence minister after weeks of political turmoil over Fedorov’s ouster.

His removal had sent thousands of protesters on to the streets in rare wartime protests over the past month demanding that Zelenskiy reinstate the 35-year-old defence innovator, who is credited with trying to reform the ministry.

The crisis had also forced Zelenskiy to replace Ukraine’s top military commander with the younger Mykhailo Drapatyi, who was backed by protesters for his more troop-friendly approach, which they hope will lessen losses on the front line.

Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies have waged a high-profile war against graft while Kyiv’s military fights Russia, targeting senior officials in a campaign they say is critical to preparing for Ukrainian membership in the European Union.